Russian airstrike mistakenly kills 3 Turkish soldiers in Syria

(CNN) Three Turkish soldiers were mistakenly killed and 11 were injured in a Russian airstrike near the Syrian city of al-Bab, the Turkish armed forces said Thursday.

Russian state-run news agency Tass reported Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and "conveyed his condolences over a tragic accident causing the death of several Turkish military servicemen. ..."

Turkey and Russia have clashed over other deadly incidents involving the military.

The two nations disagreed on whether the plane had violated Turkish airspace. In November 2015, Turkey shot down a Russian fighter jet , killing one pilot and injuring another.The two nations disagreed on whether the plane had violated Turkish airspace.

Tensions were further strained in December when the Russian ambassador to Turkey was assassinated at an art gallery in Ankara. Ambassador Andrey Karlov's shooting was captured in real time in photos and video that quickly spread through the Internet worldwide.

