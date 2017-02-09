Breaking News

At least 8 injured as Palestinian opens fire on market near Tel Aviv, Israeli authorities say

By Andrew Carey, CNN

Updated 1:39 PM ET, Thu February 9, 2017

Israeli police officers inspect the scene of the attack in Petah Tikva.
  • At least eight injured by attacker in Petah Tikva
  • Alleged gunman arrested by police

Jerusalem (CNN)A Palestinian man went on a shooting and stabbing attack Thursday at a marketplace in the Israeli city of Petah Tikva, wounding at least eight people, Israeli authorities say.

The alleged gunman, a 19-year-old from the West Bank, was caught by members of the public and arrested by officers, according to police spokeswoman Luba Samri.
Police call the assault a terrorist incident. Petah Tikva is in central Israel, just east of Tel Aviv.
    Emergency crews said they treated eight wounded people. Seven were listed as lightly injured; one was listed as moderately injured.
    One of the injured people is being treated in a hospital for stab wounds.
    This is a developing story.