Story highlights At least eight injured by attacker in Petah Tikva

Alleged gunman arrested by police

Jerusalem (CNN) A Palestinian man went on a shooting and stabbing attack Thursday at a marketplace in the Israeli city of Petah Tikva, wounding at least eight people, Israeli authorities say.

The alleged gunman, a 19-year-old from the West Bank, was caught by members of the public and arrested by officers, according to police spokeswoman Luba Samri.

UPDATE: In response to the terror attack in Petah Tikva, Magen David Adom treated 7 wounded and evacuated them to local hospitals. #Israel pic.twitter.com/kxXXrV11XS — AFMDA (@AFMDA) February 9, 2017

Police call the assault a terrorist incident. Petah Tikva is in central Israel, just east of Tel Aviv.

Emergency crews said they treated eight wounded people. Seven were listed as lightly injured; one was listed as moderately injured.

Police capture Palestinian terrorist who carried out shooting & stabbing attack near Petach tikva market. Heightened security continues. — Micky Rosenfeld (@MickyRosenfeld) February 9, 2017

One of the injured people is being treated in a hospital for stab wounds.

