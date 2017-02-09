Breaking News

Six injured in market attack near Tel Aviv

By Andrew Carey, CNN

Updated 11:17 AM ET, Thu February 9, 2017

Jerusalem (CNN)Six people are being treated for their injuries after what police now say was a terrorist incident in Petah Tikvah, on the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

Israeli police say a man opened fire in a marketplace before being caught by members of the public and arrested by officers, according to police spokeswoman Luba Samri.
The spokeswoman says the gunman is a 19-year old Palestinian from the West Bank.
    None of those being treated are reported to be in a life-threatening condition.
    Police describe the injuries as either light or moderate. One of the injured is being treated in hospital for stab wounds.
    This is a developing story.