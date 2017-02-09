Six injured in market attack near Tel Aviv

Story highlights Six injured by attacker in Petah Tikvah

Gunman arrested by police

Jerusalem (CNN) Six people are being treated for their injuries after what police now say was a terrorist incident in Petah Tikvah, on the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

Israeli police say a man opened fire in a marketplace before being caught by members of the public and arrested by officers, according to police spokeswoman Luba Samri.

The spokeswoman says the gunman is a 19-year old Palestinian from the West Bank.

None of those being treated are reported to be in a life-threatening condition.

Police describe the injuries as either light or moderate. One of the injured is being treated in hospital for stab wounds.

