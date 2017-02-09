Looking forward with Bill Gates

(CNN) Despite widespread global problems like hunger and malaria, Bill Gates has an optimistic outlook on the planet's future -- along with a few ideas on how to make it even better. In this video series, CNN meets the men and women bringing those ideas to life.

Choose a video below

Bill Gates is a man on a mission.

The 61-year-old boss of Microsoft, who has an estimated fortune of nearly $85 million according to Forbes, is well known for his philanthropic work.

In an interview with CNN, recorded in October, Gates talked about his commitment to tackling disease and famine.

"Our foundation focuses on the diseases of poor countries such as malaria, HIV, diarrhea and pneumonia," Gates told CNN. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is investing $18 million in combating mosquito-borne diseases in Latin America.

Read More