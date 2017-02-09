Story highlights It's been five years since Marc Hadden delivered a baby girl in the back of an ambulance

He and his wife adopted the baby and he says the girl has changed their lives for the better

(CNN) An emergency call resulted in a first responder taking a baby home to keep as his own.

"I will never forget that day. It was a day when a lot of things came full circle," Marc Hadden told CNN. Someone had called 911. A woman was suffering severe abdominal pain.

When he arrived at the scene, Hadden discovered the woman's discomfort was actually labor pains. Time slipped away. Hadden and his partners calculated she was minutes from giving birth and knew they had to act fast.

Moments later, Rebecca Grace Hadden was born in the back of an ambulance.

Marc and Beth Hadden took her home 48 hours after she was born.

"We went from caring for one patient to two: the woman and the baby."

