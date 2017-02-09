Boy celebrates chemo ending with heart-warming dance

Story highlights Jimmy Spagnolo just finished his fourth round of chemotherapy

He celebrated by ringing the bell at the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

(CNN) Jimmy Spagnolo danced around in his Superman shirt -- drawing cheers from delighted doctors and nurses. He hugged his mom and grabbed at his little sister's hand.

The 6-year-old had good reason to break into his happy dance. He had just finished another lengthy round of chemotherapy and finally got to celebrate with his whole family -- along with a bunch of hospital staff.

Diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor when he was just 4 months old, Jimmy has spent six years on a medical roller coaster. He's never experienced two years without tumor growth -- which would mean he'd be classified as being in remission. His life has been a constant stream of doctor visits and tests.

Earlier this month, Jimmy got to mark the occasion of making it through his most recent, year-long chemotherapy treatment by ringing the celebration bell at the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

His jubilant jig was recorded on a video that quickly went viral.

Read More