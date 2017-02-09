Controversial ADHD prescription rule scrapped from Georgia bill

Story highlights Georgia bill provision would have required new ADHD prescriptions every five days

The bill was changed after outcry over the provision

(CNN) A provision of a Georgia Senate bill that would have required adults and children on ADHD medications to get new prescriptions every five days has been scrapped, the office of state Sen. Renee Unterman said Thursday.

The proposed changes are to be presented before the Georgia Senate's Health and Human Services Committee on Thursday afternoon.

Unterman, the committee's chairwoman, had presented a bill aimed at curbing the abuse of prescription opioids in Georgia. But controversy erupted as word spread of the provision that would have imposed restrictions on attention deficit hyperactivity disorder medications, as well as other prescriptions of controlled substances.

A Facebook post by a concerned parent was widely shared, rallying the ADHD community.

"What I understand is that, if this bill passes, prescribers will only be able to write 5-day prescriptions and will have to review their patients in a database every 90 days. That would require getting a new prescription weekly," said the post.

