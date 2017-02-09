Swedish reporter sentenced for smuggling Syrian teen

Story highlights TV crew sentenced for helping 15-year-old Syrian get from Greece to Sweden

(CNN) A reporter for a Swedish television station and two of his colleagues were sentenced to probation and community service on Thursday for smuggling a 15-year-old Syrian boy -- who they said pleaded with them for help -- out of Greece more than two years ago.

Swedish prosecutors accused reporter Fredrik Önnevall, along with a cameraman and an interpreter for Swedish public television broadcaster SVT, of smuggling the teen to Malmö, Sweden, in 2014. The group was in Greece filming a documentary about Europe's migration crisis.

Sweden's Aliens Act says anyone who "intentionally assists an alien to unlawfully enter or pass through Sweden," an EU member state, Iceland, Norway or Switzerland faces a sentence of "imprisonment for at most two years."

Önnevall said the teen, who has since gained a permanent residence permit in Sweden, was desperate to leave Greece and reunite with relatives in the Scandinavian nation, according to Swedish newspaper and CNN affiliate Expressen.

"He was in an extremely vulnerable situation and was terrified," Önnevall said.

