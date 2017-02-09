Todd Chrisley addresses gay rumors

Story highlights Chrisley said he's flattered

(CNN) Todd Chrisley knows there is lots of speculation that he is gay and he is so fine with that.

The "Chrisley Knows Best" star spoke out during a recent radio interview on "The Domenick Nati Show."

Host Nati asked the married father of five if it disappointed him that the the first thing that pops up on a Google search of his name is the question "Is Todd Chrisley gay?"

"In order for it to disappoint me, it would mean that I don't agree with someone being gay," Chrisley said. "I don't believe that's a choice that you make. I believe that you are the way that God has made you."

Chrisley, 47, has been married to his wife Julie, 44, for more than 20 years and he is the father of five children ranging in ages from 27 to 10.

