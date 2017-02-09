'Lego Batman Movie' doesn't quite hold together

(CNN) "The Lego Batman Movie" is OK, but more than its wildly successful predecessor, well short of awesome. Beginning and finishing with considerable cleverness and energy, the project sags in the middle, as sustaining such a high level of goofiness is a building job this Dark Knight can't fully master.

The Batman bits were among the most inspired in "The Lego Movie," which explains this attempt to cash in with an equally cheeky send-up of all things related to the Caped Crusader.

The knowing references, however, grow flat and repetitive, leaving behind a movie that, as snapped together, plays like less than the sum of its parts. In essence, it's a terrific half-hour parody stretched to a 100-plus minutes.

That's not to say that "Lego Batman" -- directed by Chris McKay, the animation supervisor on the original, from a script credited to a small army of writers -- isn't worth seeing. It's just that savoring the best parts on DVD seems preferable to wading through the movie for them in a theater.

" allowfullscreen>

Moreover, the way-inside Batman jokes -- including a litany of gags about earlier movies, such as a character referencing "that time with the parade and the Prince music" -- will fly over the heads of kids, while the visual barrage risks becoming tedious for adults, or at least, those who aren't extremely well versed in DC Comics minutia.

Read More