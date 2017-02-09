Katherine Jackson accusing nephew of elder abuse

Story highlights Jackson's nephew was her hired driver

(CNN) The Jackson family matriarch is accusing her nephew of abusing her.

Katherine Jackson has been granted a temporary restraining order against her nephew, Trent Lamar Jackson, alleging ongoing elder abuse.

The younger Jackson has been employed as the driver for Mrs. Jackson, who is described as "the beloved, 86-year-old mother of nine children, her most famous son was the late Michael Jackson," in court documents obtained by CNN.

Since the pop star's death in 2009, Mrs. Jackson alleges, her nephew has "manipulated' her and "preyed on her kindness."

"Trent was supposed to be her driver, but over time has infiltrated Mrs. Jackson's business and personal affairs, even referring to himself as her 'House Manager,'" a statement included in the restraining order reads. "Trent has made it his business to regulate Mrs. Jackson's interactions with her children -- screening phone calls, not relaying messages, not allowing privacy during visits or phone calls."

