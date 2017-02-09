Breaking News

Meet the newest Duggar baby

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 11:04 AM ET, Thu February 9, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Jessa Seewald, one of the 19 Duggar children, and her husband, Ben welcomed their second son on February 6.
Photos: The Duggar family
Jessa Seewald, one of the 19 Duggar children, and her husband, Ben welcomed their second son on February 6.
Hide Caption
1 of 8
Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard are expecting their second child in July 2017.
Photos: The Duggar family
Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard are expecting their second child in July 2017.
Hide Caption
2 of 8
Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo announced their engagement in July and got married in November, according to People magazine.
Photos: The Duggar family
Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo announced their engagement in July and got married in November, according to People magazine.
Hide Caption
3 of 8
In July 2015, Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna, welcomed their fourth child, daughter Meredith Grace. Soon after that, Josh Duggar entered a faith-based rehab facility after he was outed as a user of the cheating website Ashley Madison.
Photos: The Duggar family
In July 2015, Josh Duggar and his wife, Anna, welcomed their fourth child, daughter Meredith Grace. Soon after that, Josh Duggar entered a faith-based rehab facility after he was outed as a user of the cheating website Ashley Madison.
Hide Caption
4 of 8
The Duggar family, stars of the now-canceled TLC show &quot;19 Kids and Counting,&quot; visits &quot;Extra&quot; at its New York studios in March 2014.
Photos: The Duggar family
The Duggar family, stars of the now-canceled TLC show "19 Kids and Counting," visits "Extra" at its New York studios in March 2014.
Hide Caption
5 of 8
Josh Duggar, the oldest child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, gives an interview in March 2013.
Photos: The Duggar family
Josh Duggar, the oldest child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, gives an interview in March 2013.
Hide Caption
6 of 8
Four of the Duggar girls with their mother, Michelle.
Photos: The Duggar family
Four of the Duggar girls with their mother, Michelle.
Hide Caption
7 of 8
Michelle Duggar sits at the dinner table with other women and girls in the family.
Photos: The Duggar family
Michelle Duggar sits at the dinner table with other women and girls in the family.
Hide Caption
8 of 8
07 duggar familyjill duggar derick dillard01 jinger duggar marriagenew duggar baby01 duggar family02 duggar family09 duggar family1O duggar family

Story highlights

  • Jessa (Duggar) Seewald has given birth
  • The new baby joins 15-month-old brother, Spurgeon

(CNN)Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and her husband Ben don't have a name yet for their baby, but they have plenty of emotion about his birth.

The pair welcomed their second son on Monday.
This latest baby joins big brother Spurgeon, who is 15 months.
    Their family is featured on the TLC series "Counting On," which is a spinoff of the original Duggar family reality series "19 kids and Counting."
    On Wednesday, the network posted a video of the Seewalds sharing their new bundle of joy.

    :LINK IN BIO: #BabySeewald2 is here and we couldn't be more in love! 😍

    A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on

    Read More

    Little video update! Check it out! 👶🏼 #BabySeewald2 ❤:LINK IN BIO:❤

    A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on

    "I think it's really awesome that we have two little boys so close together in age," Jessa said. "I know they're going to be best friends and love growing up and doing everything together, so I'm looking forward to seeing that."
    The delivery was emotional for them both, she said.
    "When the baby was finally born and we got to hold him for the first time, I started crying and I think Ben had tears in his eyes," Jessa said.
    The couple married in 2014. The Duggars are known for their conservative courtships and their spiritual belief that couples should have as many children as God blesses them with.