Meet the newest Duggar baby

(CNN) Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and her husband Ben don't have a name yet for their baby, but they have plenty of emotion about his birth.

The pair welcomed their second son on Monday.

This latest baby joins big brother Spurgeon, who is 15 months.

Their family is featured on the TLC series "Counting On," which is a spinoff of the original Duggar family reality series "19 kids and Counting."

"I think it's really awesome that we have two little boys so close together in age," Jessa said. "I know they're going to be best friends and love growing up and doing everything together, so I'm looking forward to seeing that."

The delivery was emotional for them both, she said.

"When the baby was finally born and we got to hold him for the first time, I started crying and I think Ben had tears in his eyes," Jessa said.

The couple married in 2014. The Duggars are known for their conservative courtships and their spiritual belief that couples should have as many children as God blesses them with.