No charges were filed

(CNN) Singer Jason Derulo is claiming he was the victim of racial discrimination by American Airlines employees.

The "Want to Want Me" singer used his Instagram account on Wednesday to complain about alleged mistreatment as he and his entourage were attempting to travel from Miami to Los Angeles.

"I spent millions on your airline throughout the past ten years between myself and my entire staff but have still experienced racial discrimination today at miami airport!!!," the singer wrote in a caption on a photo. "Called 15 police officers on me as if I'm a criminal!"

On the video, Derulo said he is a "concierge key" member on the airline and the employee who was checking their baggage was unaware of how many bags those members are allowed. A dispute occurred, the singer said, when a member of his group who tried to check their 19 pieces of luggage was told the fee would be $6,000.

