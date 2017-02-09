Matt Damon: George and Amal Clooney 'Will be awesome parents'

Story highlights George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins, Matt Damon confirmed the news on Thursday

These are the first children for the couple

(CNN) George and Amal Clooney are expecting twins.

The actor's longtime friend and fellow "Ocean's" series co-star, Matt Damon, confirmed the news on Thursday and recalled the moment Clooney told him.

"I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying. I was so happy for him," Damon told Entertainment Tonight Canada at a junket for his upcoming film "The Great Wall." "And I was like, 'how far along is she?' And he goes, 'eight weeks.'"

Damon continued: "'Are you out of your mind?! Don't tell anybody else! Don't tell anybody else! Don't you know the 12-week rule?' Like of course he doesn't. I was like, 'just shut up, man.' And then four weeks later, I'm like, 'we're good right?' 'We're good.'"

Damon has no doubt that Clooney and Amal will be nothing but "awesome parents."

