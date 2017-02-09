Conan O'Brien surprises Patriots Super Bowl hero with new truck

(CNN) Running back James White may have scored the winning touchdown for the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, but he didn't win the game's Most Valuable Player award.

On Thursday, Conan O'Brien did what he could to soften that blow a bit.

The TBS late night host had White on during his opening monologue Thursday night to discuss the Patriots victory Sunday -- which was the largest comeback in Super Bowl history.

After White scored the winning touchdown in overtime, Patriots quarterback and this year's Super Bowl MVP recipient Tom Brady said that White deserved the Super Bowl MVP award instead of himself.

That included all the spoils that went along with it. And once upon a time, that included a new car.

