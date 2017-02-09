Beautiful wine cellars around the world
Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion, Bordeaux, France – One of the most prestigious vineyards in Bordeaux, Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion's estate dates to the 16th century. In 2016, the winery unveiled a major modern update: a Philippe Starck-designed wine cellar.
Beautiful wine cellars around the world
Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion, Bordeaux, France – As if lodged into the ground, the blade-like cellar embodies technical efficiency and architectural innovation. Surrounded by water, the industrial-looking exterior protects the wine from temperature fluctuations thanks to a mix of concrete, glass and metal.
Beautiful wine cellars around the world
Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion, Bordeaux, France – A collaboration between Starck and architect Luc Arsène-Henry, the structure comprises a 300-barrel cellar, a vat house, and reception rooms to welcome visitors. The 2,100-square-foot harvest room is home to vats of various sizes and materials -- such as wood, stainless steel and concrete -- to suit the Chateau's various grape varieties.
Beautiful wine cellars around the world
Château Cheval Blanc, Bordeaux, France – Designed by French architect Christian de Portzamparc, this prestigious cellar rises from a grass hill as if part of the scenery. The curvaceous concrete structure houses a 64,583 square foot cellar stocked with 52 enormous cement vats that range in capacity from 20 to 110 hectoliters.
Beautiful wine cellars around the world
Château Cheval Blanc, Bordeaux, France – "All the vats are cement and pear-shaped, corresponding to grapes from different plots on the vineyard," says James Molesworth, senior editor of Wine Spectator. Each vat is carefully labeled with the plot number, capacity, grape variety, and planting date, which allow Cheval Blanc to manage fine details within a large vineyard. "For me the key is combining both visual eye candy with actual practicality and efficiency," adds Molesworth.
Beautiful wine cellars around the world
Rotkäppchen-Mumm Sektkellereien, Germany – The enormous barrel at the Rotkäppchen-Mumm Sektkellereien headquarters in Freyburg is more than a century old. Made of 25 beautifully carved oak trees, it can hold 120,000 liters of wine.
Beautiful wine cellars around the world
Rotkäppchen-Mumm Sektkellereien, Germany – Founded in 1856 as Kloss & Foerster wine makers, this famous local wine company survived communist Germany by becoming a collective.
Beautiful wine cellars around the world
Milestii Mici, Republic of Moldova – In 2005, Guinness World Records named Milestii Mici the largest wine collection in the world, with over 2 million bottles. The cellar's tunnels stretch across 120 miles, although only 34 tunnels are currently in use.
Beautiful wine cellars around the world
Crown Wine Cellars, Hong Kong – The underground cellars feature a mix of reinforced concrete walls, metal shelves and wooden crates that hold over $350 million worth of wine. The UNESCO-accredited Shouson Hill site was a former secret military facility, as well as the last allied position to fall to the invading Japanese in the Battle of Hong Kong in 1941.
Beautiful wine cellars around the world
Veuve Clicquot champagne cellar, France – One of the world's best known luxury champagne brands, Veuve Clicquot is part of French luxury goods company Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH).
Beautiful wine cellars around the world
Veuve Clicquot champagne cellar, France – Wine bottles at the Veuve Clicquot cellar are carefully turned a quarter at a time to draw the sediment into the neck.
Beautiful wine cellars around the world
Jade on 36, Shanghai, China – A talking point at the Pudong Shangri-La hotel, the 'wine gallery' at Jade on 36 covers an entire wall of the restaurant. Located away from direct sunlight, the copper cellar houses 1,400 bottles of temperature-controlled wines, including a prized selection of Domaine Romanée-Conti vintages.
Beautiful wine cellars around the world
Milestii Mici, Republic of Moldova – Ace Lee, senior sommelier at Above & Beyond in Hong Kong describes it as "the most stunning wine cellar in the world. It's like an underground city of dreams for a wine enthusiast."
Beautiful wine cellars around the world
Milestii Mici, Republic of Moldova – "At a more technical level, the cellar is at a depth of 262 feet with limestone walling, which pretty much provides perfect humidity and temperature for wines," Lee adds.
Beautiful wine cellars around the world
Crown Wine Cellars, Hong Kong – Located 60 feet under the ground inside a 1930s British Army bunker, Crown Wine Cellars is protected by a blast-proof casing of steel and concrete. Rugged tunnel entrances lead into eight individual 1,000-square-foot cellars, where wines are kept in a climate-controlled environment. Crown Wine Cellars stores some of the world's most valuable wine collections, including the most expensive bottles ever to be sold at auction.
Beautiful wine cellars around the world
Chateau Margaux, Margaux, France – A centuries-old French institution, Chateau Margaux recently unveiled two new additions for oenophiles, a Research and Development Centre and a 230-foot-long Vinothèque (specialist wine storage unit) designed by Sir Norman Foster.
Beautiful wine cellars around the world
Chateau Margaux, Margaux, France – "The new wine library is home to tens of thousands of mature vintages," says Adam Bilbey, a Sotheby's Wine Specialist. "This is all about understated elegance -- much like the wine."
Beautiful wine cellars around the world
Angels' Wine Tower Bar, Zurich, Switzerland – A 54-foot-high glass wine tower -- the world's tallest -- brings the atrium of Zurich Airport's Radisson Blu hotel to life. Housing 4,000 bottles, it is staffed by resident aerial artist "Wine Angels," who will recommend pairings and 'fly' up the tower to fetch your selection.
Beautiful wine cellars around the world
William Koch's Wine Cellar, Palm Beach, US – US billionaire William Koch's Palm Beach wine cellar is reminiscent of classic European design. Housed in an underground labyrinth constructed from Austrian red bricks, the 20,000-bottle collection is one of the largest in America. "An incredible attention to detail was needed to create this masterpiece," says Sotheby's Adam Bilbey. "With Koch's legendary collection of wine, it was fitting it should cellared in such a beautiful way."
Beautiful wine cellars around the world
Hedonism Wines, London, UK – Under a lighting fixture featuring hundreds of Riedel wine glasses, this London boutique carries wines ranging from everyday bottles to unique collectables.
Beautiful wine cellars around the world
Restaurant Latour, New Jersey, US – Located at the Crystal Springs Resort in New Jersey, Restaurant Latour stores its 75,000 bottles in a custom-built, nine-room cellar. "Latour's bottle storage is beautifully laid out, romantically lit, and held behind a massive heavy wood door for dramatic effect," says Molesworth.
Beautiful wine cellars around the world
Restaurant Latour, New Jersey, US – To access the cellar, guests climb down a spiral wrought-iron staircase that's hidden behind an unmarked door. The steep, narrow climb leads to the low-lit cellar, where two intimate dining rooms provide an atmospheric spot for private tastings.
Beautiful wine cellars around the world
Schramsberg Vineyards, Napa Valley, US – Founded in 1862, Schramsberg Vineyards is one of the oldest sparkling wine houses in Napa Valley, with a cellar that stores roughly 2.7 million bottles. Built into volcanic caves, the cellars stretch across 34,000 square feet.
Beautiful wine cellars around the world
Schramsberg Vineyards, Napa Valley, US – Famous Scottish author Robert Louis Stevenson is said to have gone wine-tasting at Schramsberg Vineyards while on honeymoon, and the vibe is no less romantic decades later. By appointment only, visits include a tour and tasting.
Beautiful wine cellars around the world
Henry VIII's Wine Cellar, London, UK – One of the last few remaining parts of Whitehall Palace -- the main London residence of British kings and queens for more than 150 years -- this historic wine cellar dates from the 1500s. The Tudor-style vaulted cellar once housed 300 casks of wine for the royal court adviser, although premium bottles were kept elsewhere under lock and key. Now situated under the British Ministry of Defence, the cellar is not normally open to the public.
Beautiful wine cellars around the world
Marqués de la Concordia Wine Cellar, Castilla y León, Spain – Located inside the Hacienda Zorita Wine Hotel & Spa in Salamanca, Castilla y Leon, the Marqués de la Concordia wine cellar is not your typical maze of underground tunnels. Designed by Spanish architect Peridis, the 1,366-barrel cellar resembles the hull of a boat as homage to Christopher Columbus, who is said to have stayed at the centuries-old estate before crossing the Atlantic.