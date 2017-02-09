Breaking News

Wine by design: Beautiful cellars around the world

By Kate Springer, CNN

Updated 6:00 AM ET, Thu February 9, 2017

One of the most prestigious vineyards in Bordeaux, Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion&#39;s estate dates to the 16th century. In 2016, the winery unveiled a major modern update: a Philippe Starck-designed wine cellar.
As if lodged into the ground, the blade-like cellar embodies technical efficiency and architectural innovation. Surrounded by water, the industrial-looking exterior protects the wine from temperature fluctuations thanks to a mix of concrete, glass and metal.
A collaboration between Starck and architect Luc Arsène-Henry, the structure comprises a 300-barrel cellar, a vat house, and reception rooms to welcome visitors. The 2,100-square-foot harvest room is home to vats of various sizes and materials -- such as wood, stainless steel and concrete -- to suit the Chateau&#39;s various grape varieties.
Designed by French architect Christian de Portzamparc, this prestigious cellar rises from a grass hill as if part of the scenery. The curvaceous concrete structure houses a 64,583 square foot cellar stocked with 52 enormous cement vats that range in capacity from 20 to 110 hectoliters.
&quot;All the vats are cement and pear-shaped, corresponding to grapes from different plots on the vineyard,&quot; says James Molesworth, senior editor of Wine Spectator. Each vat is carefully labeled with the plot number, capacity, grape variety, and planting date, which allow Cheval Blanc to manage fine details within a large vineyard. &quot;For me the key is combining both visual eye candy with actual practicality and efficiency,&quot; adds Molesworth.
The enormous barrel at the Rotkäppchen-Mumm Sektkellereien headquarters in Freyburg is more than a century old. Made of 25 beautifully carved oak trees, it can hold 120,000 liters of wine.
Founded in 1856 as Kloss &amp;amp; Foerster wine makers, this famous local wine company survived communist Germany by becoming a collective.&lt;br /&gt;
In 2005, Guinness World Records named Milestii Mici the largest wine collection in the world, with over 2 million bottles. The cellar&#39;s tunnels stretch across 120 miles, although only 34 tunnels are currently in use.
The underground cellars feature a mix of reinforced concrete walls, metal shelves and wooden crates that hold over $350 million worth of wine. The UNESCO-accredited Shouson Hill site was a former secret military facility, as well as the last allied position to fall to the invading Japanese in the Battle of Hong Kong in 1941.
One of the world&#39;s best known luxury champagne brands, Veuve Clicquot is part of French luxury goods company Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH).&lt;br /&gt;
Wine bottles at the Veuve Clicquot cellar are carefully turned a quarter at a time to draw the sediment into the neck.
A talking point at the Pudong Shangri-La hotel, the &#39;wine gallery&#39; at Jade on 36 covers an entire wall of the restaurant. Located away from direct sunlight, the copper cellar houses 1,400 bottles of temperature-controlled wines, including a prized selection of Domaine Romanée-Conti vintages.
Ace Lee, senior sommelier at Above &amp;amp; Beyond in Hong Kong describes it as &quot;the most stunning wine cellar in the world. It&#39;s like an underground city of dreams for a wine enthusiast.&quot;
&quot;At a more technical level, the cellar is at a depth of 262 feet with limestone walling, which pretty much provides perfect humidity and temperature for wines,&quot; Lee adds.
Located 60 feet under the ground inside a 1930s British Army bunker, Crown Wine Cellars is protected by a blast-proof casing of steel and concrete. Rugged tunnel entrances lead into eight individual 1,000-square-foot cellars, where wines are kept in a climate-controlled environment. Crown Wine Cellars stores some of the world&#39;s most valuable wine collections, including the most expensive bottles ever to be sold at auction.
A centuries-old French institution, Chateau Margaux recently unveiled two new additions for oenophiles, a Research and Development Centre and a 230-foot-long Vinothèque (specialist wine storage unit) designed by Sir Norman Foster.
&quot;The new wine library is home to tens of thousands of mature vintages,&quot; says Adam Bilbey, a Sotheby&#39;s Wine Specialist. &quot;This is all about understated elegance -- much like the wine.&quot;
A 54-foot-high glass wine tower -- the world&#39;s tallest -- brings the atrium of Zurich Airport&#39;s Radisson Blu hotel to life. Housing 4,000 bottles, it is staffed by resident aerial artist &quot;Wine Angels,&quot; who will recommend pairings and &#39;fly&#39; up the tower to fetch your selection.
US billionaire William Koch&#39;s Palm Beach wine cellar is reminiscent of classic European design. Housed in an underground labyrinth constructed from Austrian red bricks, the 20,000-bottle collection is one of the largest in America. &quot;An incredible attention to detail was needed to create this masterpiece,&quot; says Sotheby&#39;s Adam Bilbey. &quot;With Koch&#39;s legendary collection of wine, it was fitting it should cellared in such a beautiful way.&quot;
Under a lighting fixture featuring hundreds of Riedel wine glasses, this London boutique carries wines ranging from everyday bottles to unique collectables.
Located at the Crystal Springs Resort in New Jersey, Restaurant Latour stores its 75,000 bottles in a custom-built, nine-room cellar. &quot;Latour&#39;s bottle storage is beautifully laid out, romantically lit, and held behind a massive heavy wood door for dramatic effect,&quot; says Molesworth.
To access the cellar, guests climb down a spiral wrought-iron staircase that&#39;s hidden behind an unmarked door. The steep, narrow climb leads to the low-lit cellar, where two intimate dining rooms provide an atmospheric spot for private tastings.
Founded in 1862, Schramsberg Vineyards is one of the oldest sparkling wine houses in Napa Valley, with a cellar that stores roughly 2.7 million bottles. Built into volcanic caves, the cellars stretch across 34,000 square feet.
Famous Scottish author Robert Louis Stevenson is said to have gone wine-tasting at Schramsberg Vineyards while on honeymoon, and the vibe is no less romantic decades later. By appointment only, visits include a tour and tasting.
One of the last few remaining parts of Whitehall Palace -- the main London residence of British kings and queens for more than 150 years -- this historic wine cellar dates from the 1500s. The Tudor-style vaulted cellar once housed 300 casks of wine for the royal court adviser, although premium bottles were kept elsewhere under lock and key. Now situated under the British Ministry of Defence, the cellar is not normally open to the public.
Located inside the Hacienda Zorita Wine Hotel &amp;amp; Spa in Salamanca, Castilla y Leon, the Marqués de la Concordia wine cellar is not your typical maze of underground tunnels. Designed by Spanish architect Peridis, the 1,366-barrel cellar resembles the hull of a boat as homage to Christopher Columbus, who is said to have stayed at the centuries-old estate before crossing the Atlantic.
Story highlights

  • Advancements in technology and architecture have enabled modern wine cellars to be built in unexpected places
  • From a French hilltop to a Hong Kong military bunker, CNN takes a tour through some of the world's most surprising cellars

(CNN)Historically, wine cellars have been buried beneath a vineyard's water bed to ensure sufficient moisture and cool temperatures.

But thanks to new technology and sophisticated architecture, modern cellars can mimic Mother Nature almost anywhere.
Whether high on a hilltop or built into a bunker, beautiful wine storage solutions can now be found in some surprising places.
    "Today, putting a wine cellar in your 33rd-floor apartment is just as easy as in an underground cellar," says James Molesworth, senior editor of Wine Spectator.
    Molesworth points to Château Cheval Blanc, in Bordeaux, as an exemplary above-ground wine cellar.
    "For me the key is combining both visual eye candy with actual practicality and efficiency," says Molesworth.

    Above ground

    Designed by Christian de Portzamparc, Château Cheval Blanc's undulating white facade appears at home on a hilltop in the French countryside, complete with its own grassy rooftop.
    Stretching across 19,685 square feet, the avant-garde cellar streams natural light across artfully lined rows of concrete white vats.
    "All the vats are cement and pear-shaped, corresponding to parcel sizes on the vineyard," says Molesworth.
    Carefully labeled with the plot number, capacity, grape variety and date planted, these vats allow Cheval Blanc to manage fine details within a vast vineyard.
    "By devoting individual vats to each plot, the winemaking team can pick each parcel when they wish, and then manage smaller and smaller vinifications before eventual blending," says Molesworth.
    "In essence, they are handling the vineyards at its smallest pixilation, then assembling the final picture -- or blend -- from that," says Molesworth.

    Precision storage

    Another unconventional cellar -- albeit subterranean -- is Hong Kong's Crown Wine Cellars in Shouson Hill, discretely hidden on the south side of Hong Kong Island.
    Buried 60 feet underground inside a network of former military bunkers, the cellars are accessed through a concrete tunnel that opens into a series of 1,000-square-foot chambers, each of which are protected by 3-foot-thick reinforced concrete walls.
    Crown Wine Cellars in Hong Kong was a former secret military facility
    Crown Wine Cellars in Hong Kong was a former secret military facility
    While it appears rugged on the outside, the cellar's interior features state-of-the-art climate-control technology to protect its clients' rare vintages stored inside.
    "Temperature and humidity are the two key things -- a quiet, stable environment too, with no vibration," says Molesworth of an ideal cellaring environment. "You wouldn't put a wine cellar under train tracks, basically."
    The perfect conditions? Approximately 70% humidity, stable temperatures between 50-55 degrees Fahrenheit, and little to no light.
    "Ideally, wine should be stored in a dark space as ultraviolet light destroys wine -- hence colored glass bottles," says Adam Bilbey, a wine specialist with auction house Sotheby's.
    "And wine should be kept lying still at a perfectly horizontal angle."

    Contemporary classics

    Of course, even with an influx of contemporary cellars, the classics aren't going anywhere.
    Take US billionaire William Koch's now famous Palm Beach wine cellar in Florida, which pays homage to traditional European cellars of days gone by.
    William Koch&#39;s Palm Beach Wine Cellar
    William Koch's Palm Beach Wine Cellar
    One of three extraordinary facilities he maintains -- the other two are in Aspen, Colorado and Cape Cod, Massachusetts -- its underground labyrinth of Austrian red bricks and custom-built arched doorways houses a selection of the wines from his 20,000-bottle collection, one of the largest in the US.
    "An incredible attention to detail was needed to create this masterpiece. With Koch's legendary collection of wine, it was fitting it should be cellared in such a beautiful way," says Bilbey.
    Explore some of the world's most beautiful wine cellars in the gallery above.