Story highlights Advancements in technology and architecture have enabled modern wine cellars to be built in unexpected places

From a French hilltop to a Hong Kong military bunker, CNN takes a tour through some of the world's most surprising cellars

(CNN) Historically, wine cellars have been buried beneath a vineyard's water bed to ensure sufficient moisture and cool temperatures.

But thanks to new technology and sophisticated architecture, modern cellars can mimic Mother Nature almost anywhere.

Whether high on a hilltop or built into a bunker, beautiful wine storage solutions can now be found in some surprising places.

"Today, putting a wine cellar in your 33rd-floor apartment is just as easy as in an underground cellar," says James Molesworth, senior editor of Wine Spectator.

Molesworth points to Château Cheval Blanc, in Bordeaux, as an exemplary above-ground wine cellar.

Read More