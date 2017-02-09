Wave of deadly violence follows police walkout in Brazilian city

Story highlights Military police officers haven't reported for work since Saturday

Mexico City (CNN) More than one hundred people have been killed and several more injured in the Brazilian city of Vitoria this week, after military police officers staged a walkout to demand better salaries and benefits.

Officers haven't reported for work since Saturday, while their family members have been protesting in front of police stations and blocking police cars, preventing them from circulating.

Military police are responsible for much of the day to day policing in the city. Due to their military status, military police officers are not authorized to officially strike in Brazil.

If caught, they could be discharged and face up to two years in prison. The civil police force in the city is not on strike, though they have expressed support for the walkout.

A municipal guard aims his weapon as two men are searched in Vitoria.

At least 110 people have been killed in the five days since the walkout began, civil police homicide investigator Walter Santana Lopes told CNN. The lack of policing has also led to an increase in robberies and looting.

