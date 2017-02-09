Scuffling, heckling in South African parliament

Story highlights Economic Freedom Fighters and security get physical in National Assembly

Opposition party members dragged out during president's annual address

(CNN) Fistfights broke out in South Africa's National Assembly on Thursday as opposition lawmakers protesting President Jacob Zuma were dragged out of the chamber during his annual State of the Nation address.

Zuma's address was delayed by 90 minutes as the Economic Freedom Fighters and other political parties disrupted the proceedings in Cape Town.

EFF lawmakers called Zuma an "ANC thief" as he walked into the National Assembly and protesters called for his removal. Parliamentary security kicked out the EFF protesters, who also were ousted from parliament when they interrupted the speech last year.

JUST WATCHED Protests erupt in South Africa over Zuma's rule Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Protests erupt in South Africa over Zuma's rule 01:21

After the EFF lawmakers were ejected, the Democratic Alliance, another opposition party, walked out of the assembly in protest.

Zuma then spoke to the somewhat empty assembly hall.

Read More