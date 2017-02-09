Breaking News

British Museum exhibit explores the art of South Africa

By Phoebe Parke, for CNN

Updated 11:50 AM ET, Thu February 9, 2017

South African artist Esther Mahlangu&#39;s collaboration with BMW is on show at the &#39;South Africa: art of a nation&#39; exhibition, which runs until February 26 at the British Museum in London.
South African artist Esther Mahlangu's collaboration with BMW is on show at the 'South Africa: art of a nation' exhibition, which runs until February 26 at the British Museum in London.
Karel Nel collected the white ochre on the left hand side of this painting, called &#39;Potent Fields&#39;, from Nelson Mandela&#39;s ancestral lands in the Eastern Cape. The juxtaposition of the different colors is said to echo the color divide of apartheid.
Karel Nel collected the white ochre on the left hand side of this painting, called 'Potent Fields', from Nelson Mandela's ancestral lands in the Eastern Cape. The juxtaposition of the different colors is said to echo the color divide of apartheid.
Also on display are these dolls made from gun cartridges from the late 19th Century. The exhibition explores the history of South Africa over the past 100,000 years.
Also on display are these dolls made from gun cartridges from the late 19th Century. The exhibition explores the history of South Africa over the past 100,000 years.
This Zulu beaded waistcoat, is made of glass and wool, and is thought to have been created before 1987 in South Africa.
This Zulu beaded waistcoat, is made of glass and wool, and is thought to have been created before 1987 in South Africa.
This mixed media painting by Willie Bester from 1994 is one example of the contemporary art scene in South Africa. Works such as a self-portrait from Lionel Davis&#39; and 3D installation by Mary Sibande also feature in the exhibition.
This mixed media painting by Willie Bester from 1994 is one example of the contemporary art scene in South Africa. Works such as a self-portrait from Lionel Davis' and 3D installation by Mary Sibande also feature in the exhibition.
&quot;&#39;South Africa: the art of a nation&#39; is a chance to explore the long and diverse history of South African art,&quot; said Hartwig Fischer, Director of the British Museum in statement, &quot;and challenge audience preconceptions in the way our visitors have come to expect from a British Museum exhibition.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;South Africa: the art of a nation is on until February 26 at The British Museum.
South Africa: the art of a nation"'South Africa: the art of a nation' is a chance to explore the long and diverse history of South African art," said Hartwig Fischer, Director of the British Museum in statement, "and challenge audience preconceptions in the way our visitors have come to expect from a British Museum exhibition."
South Africa: the art of a nation is on until February 26 at The British Museum.
  • South African art is on display at the British Museum
  • The exhibition covers seven key episodes of South African history

(CNN)A car painted by renowned 81-year-old artist Esther Mahlangu and Zulu carved ox horns are just some of the items on display at the first major UK Exhibition on South African Art.

The exhibition explores the rich heritage of the country and covers seven key episodes of South African history, sculptures, clothes and ornaments are displayed alongside artwork from the same time to give them context.
The gold treasures of Mapungubwe -- small gold figures found in royal graves in the former capital of the first kingdom of South Africa -- are one of the significant loans to the Museum. They are formed into the shape of animals and status symbols such as crowns.
    Today one of the treasures, the golden rhino, can be seen on South Africa's highest honor; the Order of Mapungubwe, which has been awarded to Nelson Mandela, journalist Zwelakhe Sisulu and novelist Doris Lessing.

    Here's a behind-the-scenes look at the installation of our #SouthAfricanArt exhibition, which opens on 27 October. This beautiful gold rhino is on loan from the University of Pretoria @upmuseums, and has been installed in its case, ready for the exhibition opening later this month. A highlight of the exhibition, it was made 800 years ago and found at Mapungubwe, the capital of the first kingdom in southern Africa. It was discovered alongside other gold objects, which were found in three royal graves -- an incredibly important archaeological find. Explore the history of this fascinating nation in our exhibition -- you can book your tickets at Britishmuseum.org/southafrica #SouthAfrica #gold #archaeology #BritishMuseum

    A photo posted by British Museum (@britishmuseum) on

    "'South Africa: the art of a nation' is a chance to explore the long and diverse history of South African art," said Hartwig Fischer, Director of the British Museum in statement, "and challenge audience preconceptions in the way our visitors have come to expect from a British Museum exhibition."
    South Africa: the art of a nation is on until February 26 at The British Museum.