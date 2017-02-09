Story highlights Court says camp closure plans violated constitution

Human rights groups welcome decision

(CNN) A high court judge has thwarted Kenya's plans to shut the Dadaab camp for Somali refugees, the largest such complex in the world.

The government issued a directive last year to close the United Nations-run camp, situated in the east of the country, citing security concerns. It also wanted to repatriate the refugees -- some who have been in the camp for more than 20 years -- back to Somalia.

However, Judge John Mativo of the High Court in Nairobi ruled that the closure and repatriation plans are "arbitrary, discriminatory and undignifying and hence a violation of Articles 27 and 28 of the constitution and consequently the same is null and void."

The government believes the camp, which is home to approximately 260,000 people, has been used as a base by the al-Shabaab terror group.

Human rights groups have applauded the court's decision.

