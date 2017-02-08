US says it killed bin Laden-era al Qaeda leader in Syria

Story highlights Abu Hani al-Masri had overseen al Qaeda camps in Afghanistan

He had past ties to Osama bin Laden, Pentagon says

(CNN) The US military said Wednesday it targeted and killed a longtime al Qaeda leader in an airstrike near Idlib, Syria.

Abu Hani al-Masri was killed in an unmanned drone strike on Saturday, a US senior defense official told CNN.

He was "a legacy al Qaeda terrorist with ties to the group's senior leaders, including Ayman al-Zawahiri and Osama bin Laden," said Eric Pahon, a Department of Defense spokesman.

Like Zawahiri, al Qaeda's current leader, Masri was an Egyptian national reported to have fought with al Qaeda during the group's earliest days.

Masri oversaw the creation and operation of many al Qaeda training camps in Afghanistan in the 1980s and 1990s, according to a statement issued by the Defense Department. It also called him one of the founders of Egyptian Islamic Jihad, the first Sunni group to use suicide bombers in its terror attacks.

