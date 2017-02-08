Snowstorm expected to pound Northeast

Story highlights Snow predicted for Boston, New York and Philadelphia

Snowstorm should pass by Thursday evening, forecasters say

(CNN) A storm forming in the Atlantic will blast the Northeast with up to a foot of snow on Thursday morning, creating travel nightmares across the region, CNN meteorologists say.

Snow will start falling in Boston and Hartford, Connecticut, around midmorning Thursday, just in time for the early commute, and become heavy in the afternoon, meteorologist Dave Hennen said.

Boston should get about a foot of snow, with surrounding towns such as Springfield and Fitchburg seeing a few inches less.

In New York and Philadelphia, the snow will hit around daybreak, with 30-mph winds creating whiteout conditions at times, Hennen said. Six inches to a foot will collect in New York, with 5 to 10 inches in the City of Brotherly Love.

More than 40 million people will be under a winter storm watch, and 12 million will be under winter weather advisories.