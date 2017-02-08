Story highlights Five high-wire performers are injured in a fall during practice

Daredevil Nik Wallenda was uninjured

(CNN) Five performers were injured Wednesday after tumbling at least 25 feet from a high wire during a circus rehearsal in Sarasota, Florida, officials said.

Four patients were listed as trauma patients, according to a tweet from the Sarasota County government.

Well-known daredevil Nik Wallenda was among three performers on the wire who were not injured, Reis said.

The incident occurred as eight performers practiced on the high wire for Circus Sarasota's Friday show. One performer lost balance, according to Pedro Reis, founder and CEO of the Circus Arts Conservatory.

Reis said the rigging did not collapse. It was not clear whether was a safety net in place.

