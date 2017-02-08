Pacemaker could hold key in arson case

Story highlights Suspect has a history of coronary issues and had been fitted with a pacemaker

Blaze caused $400,000 in damage to the home and its contents

(CNN) A lifesaving medical device could end up putting a man accused of arson behind bars.

Ross Compton's Middletown, Ohio, house nearly burnt to the ground on September 19, 2016. The 59-year-old told investigators that he was sleeping when the fire started.

Compton claimed he was able to pack some items in a bag and climb out of his bedroom window to escape the flames, Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said.

But the story didn't add up -- and a crafty investigator realized that the key to the case might be data recorded by the suspect's pacemaker.

"He told police about his medical problems and kept saying 'woe is me' and someone had that eureka moment to get that search warrant for his pacemaker," Gmoser said.

