Story highlights The defendant is accused of threatening Muslim store owners

"We decided whatever happened in Orlando is not gonna happen again," court says defendant told grocer

(CNN) James Benjamin Jones walked into the Halal Meat and Grocery Store in Fort Myers, Florida, on June 26 to deliver a message to its Muslim owner: Shut down the store.

And if the owner didn't do so within a month?

"Four people will come with guns and they will blow up" the owner, Jones said. He added that he and others would be "keeping an eye" on the owner and that they "will blow up all Muslims and get this land back."

Those threats were included in a set of facts that Jones accepted as part of a guilty plea on Wednesday, according to federal documents.

In all, Jones pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes related to that incident, as well as a similarly threatening incident at a different Muslim-owned grocery store less than a month later, according to federal court documents.

Read More