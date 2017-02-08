Photos: Legal residency for a price The cash-for-passports industry has been running for about 30 years. It was designed to create safe places for wealthy citizens looking to relocate or invest their funds. The rules for these programs differ in each country. Some offer residency permits in exchange for buying property. Other programs allow participants to be issued actual passports. Click through the gallery to see some of the nations that let you live there for a price. Hide Caption 1 of 7

Many of these programs are clustered in Europe. Following the financial crisis about 10 years ago, they were seen as a way for cash-strapped governments to boost revenues. As little as $590,000 will get you a residence permit to live in Spain, home of the beautiful city of Barcelona.

Cyprus will make you a citizen for a cool $2.9 million investment in real estate. The Mediterranean island nation has earned about $2.2 billion from its citizen investment program since it launched in 2011, according to a 2015 report by the Global Investor Immigration Council.

Malta charges $1.4 million for citizenship. Advisory firm Henley & Partners helped design the program, which was launched in early 2014. But the bar to entry is high -- and not just financially. "They are very careful about who they will take," said Mark Stannard, managing director of Henley & Partners Malta. "Quite often an application is not accepted."

Antigua, in the Caribbean, launched a "citizenship by investment program" in 2013, and it has proved so popular that by the end of 2015, it accounted for about 25% of government revenue. That success encouraged neighboring island nations to follow suit.

Another Caribbean country -- St. Kitts and Nevis -- offers immediate citizenship for as little as $250,000. In general, investors in these programs are lured by the promise of visa-free travel, plus access to education and services.