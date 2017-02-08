Photos: Miners of the Danakil Depression Lake of fire –



Despite temperatures that reach over 50 degrees centigrade, it remains a lively and important economic hub, where Ethiopians maintain a centuries-old industry of mining salt from the ground by hand. A sulphur lake in the Danakil Depression near Dallol, Ethiopia.The depression lies 100 meters below sea level and is one of the world's hottest and most inhospitable locations, with National Geographic calling it the " cruelest place on Earth ."Despite temperatures that reach over 50 degrees centigrade, it remains a lively and important economic hub, where Ethiopians maintain a centuries-old industry of mining salt from the ground by hand. Hide Caption 1 of 17

Alien landscape – The depression is home to some of the most spectacular geological features in the world. The landscape is dotted with volcanoes, brightly-colored acid pools, molten rock and mighty salt pans.

Life on Mars? – Hot springs in the depression are studied by scientists to see how microorganisms can live in such extreme conditions, which might offer clues about the possibility of life on other planets.

Sulphur lake – Temperatures average 34.5 degrees centigrade but have risen to over 50 degrees.

Privileged access – There are reportedly 750 miners officially registered to work on the site. They must pay a salt-collectors tax for access to the area.

No respite – The dried out landscape typically receives less than 200 millimeters of rainfall each year.

Rich resource – But the region is blessed with vast salt deposits, which contribute the vast majority of salt produced in Ethiopia - over one million tons a year.



Some of the salt flats are over a kilometer thick.

Working the land – A salt miner works in the heat as he digs out salt blocks by hand. Miners use hoes and axes to carve out the "white gold."

Racking up – The salt is shaped into uniform blocks and stacked for transport. Each block can earn around 20 cents for the miner.

Keeping watch – An Ethiopian soldier monitors the miners from a hilltop.

Ancient tradition – The salt mining culture has been sustained for centuries by local clans.



Industrial companies have sought access to the salt, but this has been resisted by local leaders.

Sleeping on site – A man decorates a newly-built bed frame in the depression, which will allow him to stay close to the site.

Heavy load – A camel is loaded with salt blocks ahead of a grueling journey up and out of the depression. The hardy beasts are expected to carry dozens of blocks at a time.

Follow the leader – A camel caravan carries the riders' produce across a salt plain.



A new road is being cut through the depression, which could reduce the animals' burden.

The long march – To lighten the load and create more space for salt, this miner leads his camel by hand.

New coat – Salt deposits build up around everything they touch in this salt lake, coating dry branches.