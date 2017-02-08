Breaking News

Searching for 'white gold' in the cruelest place on Earth

Updated 6:23 AM ET, Wed February 8, 2017

A sulphur lake in the Danakil Depression near Dallol, Ethiopia.&lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;The depression lies 100 meters below sea level and is one of the world&#39;s hottest and most inhospitable locations, with National Geographic calling it the &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://ngm.nationalgeographic.com/ngm/0510/feature2/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;cruelest place on Earth&lt;/a&gt;.&quot; &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Despite temperatures that reach over 50 degrees centigrade, it remains a lively and important economic hub, where Ethiopians maintain a centuries-old industry of mining salt from the ground by hand.
The depression is home to some of the most spectacular geological features in the world. The landscape is dotted with volcanoes, brightly-colored acid pools, molten rock and mighty salt pans.
Hot springs in the depression are studied by scientists to see how microorganisms can live in such extreme conditions, which might offer clues about the possibility of life on other planets.
Temperatures average 34.5 degrees centigrade but have risen to over 50 degrees.
There are reportedly 750 miners officially registered to work on the site. They must pay a salt-collectors tax for access to the area.
The dried out landscape typically receives less than 200 millimeters of rainfall each year.
But the region is blessed with vast salt deposits, which contribute the vast majority of salt produced in Ethiopia - over one million tons a year. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Some of the salt flats are over a kilometer thick.
A salt miner works in the heat as he digs out salt blocks by hand. Miners use hoes and axes to carve out the &quot;white gold.&quot;
The salt is shaped into uniform blocks and stacked for transport. Each block can earn around 20 cents for the miner.
An Ethiopian soldier monitors the miners from a hilltop.
The salt mining culture has been sustained for centuries by local clans. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Industrial companies have sought access to the salt, but this has been resisted by local leaders.
A man decorates a newly-built bed frame in the depression, which will allow him to stay close to the site.
A camel is loaded with salt blocks ahead of a grueling journey up and out of the depression. The hardy beasts are expected to carry dozens of blocks at a time.
A camel caravan carries the riders&#39; produce across a salt plain. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;A new road is being cut through the depression, which could reduce the animals&#39; burden.
To lighten the load and create more space for salt, this miner leads his camel by hand.
Salt deposits build up around everything they touch in this salt lake, coating dry branches.
A tourist takes photos of the landscape. Despite the brutal conditions, Danakil is becoming an increasingly popular holiday destination. &lt;br /&gt;
Home to some of the most spectacular geological features in the world, the Danakil depression lies at the junction of three tectonic plates in the Horn of Africa. It is one of the hottest places on Earth -- the hottest when considering the annual average temperature -- and it sits well over 100 meters below sea level. A lively and important economic hub for Ethiopia, it is studied by scientists to see how microorganisms can live in such extreme conditions, which might offer clues about the possibility of life on other planets.