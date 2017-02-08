(CNN) At 65, most people are thinking about getting a senior citizen bus pass.

But for Montana woman Ethel MacDonald, that's when she took up tour cycling.

Fourteen years later, the retired French teacher has covered more than 10,000 miles across Europe and North America and she's not stopping yet.

CNN spoke to her by phone in Galway, during her recent tour of Ireland's coastline.

"I like what I like to do without having to wait for someone else to be ready," explains the 78-year-old great-grandmother.

The appeal of biking alone on the open road, she says, is "just feeling like I'm my own boss."

She began tour cycling in 2003, beginning with France's Atlantic coast. Aside from trips round her native United States, she's wheeled her way through the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Scandinavia and beyond.

Just some of the European destinations MacDonald has visited.

Her companion on her Ireland trip is a pink Brompton folding bike, which she's used on five trips around the US south. She keeps another bike with a friend for her tours of mainland Europe.

This seasoned biker reckons she's traveled at least 10,000 miles.

"Usually my trips are close to 1,000 miles in three to four weeks," MacDonald says. "I've been doing it for 13 years, and I've done at least one trip a year and often two. It would easily be closer to 13 or 14,000."

Meeting fellow travelers

She uses online travel communities Warm Showers and Couchsurfing to find a place to stay, and hosts guests herself at her home in Missoula, Montana.

Warm Showers is exclusively for touring cyclists while Couchsurfing is for any travelers wanting to meet new people or open their homes to others.

By August 2016, MacDonald estimated that she'd stayed with 165 hosts and hosted around 200 guests of her own.

"It saves a pile of money," she admits. "But far beyond that, the real value is the people you meet, the inspiration you get from each other, the memories, the connections."

MacDonald has met close to 400 like-minded travelers through tour cycling.

She keeps a scrapbook filled with photos and notes from all the people she's met at home and abroad, and keeps in touch with her friends worldwide through Facebook and email.

When traveling, she particularly loves the "big cultural exchange" that comes with spending each night with a new host with a different perspective on the world.

"I always take a picture of my host," she says. "I have the whole book so that's how I know how many hosts and guests I've had."

MacDonald says most people stay with her two nights in Missoula "because it's really a nice biking town and adventure cycling is located there."

"I usually give them a meal and let them wash clothes, make themselves at home."

MacDonald only began cycling in 1979, when she moved town following her divorce and her bike became her main mode of transport.

She's now a great-grandmother with two sons, a grandson and one great-granddaughter.

Most bike-friendly countries

Which countries does she think offer the best experiences for cyclists?

"In my opinion, ranking Europe: first Holland, second Denmark, third Germany," she says. "Holland and Denmark are both just made for cyclists and Germany -- there it's so good and drivers are so aware of cyclists and so polite."

And in fourth position, "it's kind of a toss-up between France and Belgium."

"I love France and I think probably the scenery and everything is better, but Belgium really seems to have more bike amenities."

As a former teacher of French and English, France is where she began her European adventures. "The whole Atlantic coast is really good biking."

Photos: Incredible cycle routes around the world Great Divide (North America) – Rides don't come much bigger or more remote than this. The Great Divide Mountain Bike Route is off-road touring from Canada's Alberta all the way to New Mexico that takes in 61,000 meters of climb. That's more than 200,000 feet of glorious thigh burn. Hide Caption 1 of 10 Photos: Incredible cycle routes around the world The Friendship Highway (China) – The shimmering turquoise waters of Yamdrok Yumtso lake is one of the sights that greet riders as they climb to lung-bursting heights in the shadow of Everest. The road stretches between Lhasa and the Nepalese border. Hide Caption 2 of 10 Photos: Incredible cycle routes around the world Wedding on wheels – Tackling the Friendship Highway from Lhasa to the Nepalese border by bicycle takes careful planning. Especially if you're planning to get married along the way. The stunning scenery is, apparently, a favorite for wedding photographers. Hide Caption 3 of 10 Photos: Incredible cycle routes around the world North Sea Cycle Route (Europe) – With start and finish points in the northerly Shetland Islands and the Norwegian town of Bergen, riders of this coastal route through eight European countries are unlikely to suffer from heat exhaustion. Many hedge their bets by completing it over a series of summers. Hide Caption 4 of 10 Photos: Incredible cycle routes around the world Shimanami Kaido (Japan) – Built for gentle meandering, this track snakes across a series of small, scenic islands in Hiroshima prefecture, in the west of Japan. At just more than 40 miles long, it's possible to complete in a day. Hide Caption 5 of 10 Photos: Incredible cycle routes around the world La Ruta de los Conquistadores (Costa Rica) – Tracing the route of the 16th-century Spanish conqueror Juan de Cavallon, La Ruta takes cyclists through Costa Rica's vast range of natural wonders. Hide Caption 6 of 10 Photos: Incredible cycle routes around the world Crossing bridges, and a continent – La Ruta begins in a Pacific surfing resort, rises into volcanic peaks and descends to the Caribbean coast. Along the way there's some tough terrain, and a few rickety-looking railway bridges to navigate. Hide Caption 7 of 10 Photos: Incredible cycle routes around the world Munda Biddi Trail (Australia) – Munda Biddi means "path through the forest" in the local indigenous language -- it runs from near the state capital, Perth, to Albany in the far southwest. Hide Caption 8 of 10 Photos: Incredible cycle routes around the world South Downs Way (England) – The bucolic scenery looks inviting, but this 99-mile trek across the rolling English countryside is deceptively tricky, not least because of the countryside pubs that tempt riders from the track. Hide Caption 9 of 10 Photos: Incredible cycle routes around the world Dawdling on the South Downs – Some hardy souls tackle the entire South Downs Way in a day, but there's an argument that pedaling furiously through some of England's most glorious vistas kind of misses the point. Hide Caption 10 of 10

For anyone who wants to follow in her footsteps, her advice is simple.

"Just do it. I've had guests this year and it's their first bicycle trip and they're going all across the United States."

And where does MacDonald intend to point her wheels next?

"I'm really looking at probably not being able to do this much past 80," she says. "I may have a couple more years. I'm looking at maybe doing a little bit fewer miles and more sightseeing,"

"I'm really thinking I'd like to go to Cuba now that the US has finally lifted some of the restrictions."