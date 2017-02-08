Story highlights Race billed as "one of hardest things"

13th edition begins on October 14

(CNN) It's no secret that the Volvo Ocean Race is one of the most grueling challenges in world sport.

Sailing's premier around-the-world race pits the best professional crews against each other through some of the most inhospitable seas on the planet.

While many consider the single-handed Vendee Globe sailing's most brutal discipline, Volvo Ocean Race boss Mark Turner believes the need for 24/7 team work makes his race all the more challenging.

"To win the Volvo Ocean Race has to be one of the hardest things to do in sport," Turner told CNN's Mainsail show.

"In the sport of sailing, I don't think it's got an equivalent.

Read More