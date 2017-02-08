Breaking News

Sailing Yacht A: World's tallest superyacht sets sail

Updated 12:10 PM ET, Wed February 8, 2017

(CNN)Is this the ultimate super yacht?

Sailing Yacht A, Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko's latest venture, has finally left the Nobiskrug shipyard in Kiel, Germany and will undergo final sea tests before being delivered to its owner.
Estimated to have cost $450 million, the yacht is taller than the Statue of Liberty and, at 143-meters in length, will be the eighth longest superyacht in the world. Its three carbon masts -- each measuring more than 90 meters -- are the tallest of any boat.
All three masts are able to withstand twice the weight of a commercial Boeing Dreamliner wing.
    Designed for a cruising speed of 16 knots (18 mph) and top speed of 21 knots (24 mph), the sails combined will be the same size as a football field.
    Melnichenko, estimated by Forbes to be worth $11.6 billion -- making him the 139th richest person in the world -- will add Sailing Yacht A to his 119-meter Motor Yacht A.
    The alphabetically-aware Melnichenko named both boats "A" so they appear at the front of shipping registers.
    "Andrey Melnichenko is a man with exceptional vision," Boat International magazine wrote in 2015 after Super Yacht A's design details were released.
    "Where other yacht owners like to blend into the background, he wants his superyachts to push the boundaries of design, creativity and technology as well as make a statement.
    Sailing Yacht A -- seen here at the start of its sea testing -- will be one of the world&#39;s largest superyachts when it is officially delivered to owner Andrey Melnichenko in 2017.
    Sailing Yacht A -- seen here at the start of its sea testing -- will be one of the world's largest superyachts when it is officially delivered to owner Andrey Melnichenko in 2017.
    The 143-meter vessel is the eighth longest in the world, and its 90-meter-plus carbon masts are all taller than the Statue of Liberty.
    The 143-meter vessel is the eighth longest in the world, and its 90-meter-plus carbon masts are all taller than the Statue of Liberty.
    One of its main features is a glass hull which allows guests to view the ocean below. It has been tested at depths of up to 120 meters to ensure it can withstand the necessary water pressure.
    One of its main features is a glass hull which allows guests to view the ocean below. It has been tested at depths of up to 120 meters to ensure it can withstand the necessary water pressure.
    The designer who oversaw the build, Philippe Starck, was also in charge of designing former Apple boss Steve Jobs&#39; yacht Venus.
    The designer who oversaw the build, Philippe Starck, was also in charge of designing former Apple boss Steve Jobs' yacht Venus.
    Melnichenko commissioned Starck for the project after the French designer delivered his Motor Yacht A boat.
    Melnichenko commissioned Starck for the project after the French designer delivered his Motor Yacht A boat.
    Testing for Sailing Yacht A took place off the coast of Strande, northern Germany, on October 16.
    Testing for Sailing Yacht A took place off the coast of Strande, northern Germany, on October 16.
    Motor Yacht A, which was completed in 2008, cost Melnichenko a reported $300 million. It is pictured moored on London&#39;s River Thames in September 2016.
    Motor Yacht A, which was completed in 2008, cost Melnichenko a reported $300 million. It is pictured moored on London's River Thames in September 2016.
    "His first superyacht, Motor Yacht A, rocked the superyacht world with its radical design and now he's done it again."