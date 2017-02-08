Sailing Yacht A: World's tallest superyacht sets sail

(CNN)Is this the ultimate super yacht?
Sailing Yacht A, Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko's latest venture, has finally left the Nobiskrug shipyard in Kiel, Germany and will undergo final sea tests before being delivered to its owner.
Estimated to have cost $450 million, the yacht is taller than the Statue of Liberty and, at 143-meters in length, will be the eighth longest superyacht in the world. Its three carbon masts -- each measuring more than 90 meters -- are the tallest of any boat.
All three masts are able to withstand twice the weight of a commercial Boeing Dreamliner wing.
Designed for a cruising speed of 16 knots (18 mph) and top speed of 21 knots (24 mph), the sails combined will be the same size as a football field.
Melnichenko, estimated by Forbes to be worth $11.6 billion -- making him the 139th richest person in the world -- will add Sailing Yacht A to his 119-meter Motor Yacht A.
The alphabetically-aware Melnichenko named both boats "A" so they appear at the front of shipping registers.
"Andrey Melnichenko is a man with exceptional vision," Boat International magazine wrote in 2015 after Super Yacht A's design details were released.
"Where other yacht owners like to blend into the background, he wants his superyachts to push the boundaries of design, creativity and technology as well as make a statement.
"His first superyacht, Motor Yacht A, rocked the superyacht world with its radical design and now he's done it again."