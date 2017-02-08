Breaking News

St Moritz 2017: Erik Guay becomes skiing's oldest world champion

By Rob Hodgetts

February 8, 2017

Story highlights

  • Erik Guay, 35, wins super-G world title
  • Becomes skiing's oldest world champion
  • Joins recent list of mid 30-something champions

(CNN)He might be 35, but Canadian veteran Erik Guay just became a ski world champion to join the recent list of mid 30-somethings proving age is just a number.

It's only February and already Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Tom Brady have shown that the youngsters don't have a monopoly on vim and vigor.
Sometimes age and experience can trump youthful exuberance.
    Erik Guay won the world super-G title at the age of 35.
    Erik Guay won the world super-G title at the age of 35.
    Guay hadn't won for almost three years when he became skiing's oldest world champion with victory in the super-G at glitzy St. Moritz Wednesday.
    The 2011 downhill world champion edged out Olympic champion Kjetil Jansrud, 31, with fellow Canadian Manuel Osborne-Paradis grabbing third on his 33rd birthday.
    Guay's achievement comes three days after 39-year-old quarterback Brady steered the New England Patriots to a remarkable Super Bowl victory after trailing the Atlanta Falcons 28-3 in the third quarter.
    It was Brady's fifth Super Bowl title, all with the Patriots, coming 15 years after his first.
    In both games Brady was named Most Valuable Player.
    Federer is another 35-year-old still performing at the top of his game.
    The Swiss won a men's record 18th grand slam singles title last month when he beat Spain's Rafael Nadal in a thrilling five-set Australian Open final.
    It was Federer's first grand slam title since Wimbledon in 2012 and first final since the 2015 US Open.
    Also in Melbourne, Serena Williams struck a blow for "older" women with a record 23rd grand slam singles title at -- yep, 35.
    Bucking the trend is Tiger Woods, whose comeback from injury at the age of 41 suffered a setback in Dubai last week.
    Playing in only his second full-field event for 17 months to rehab from back surgery, Woods pulled out of the European Tour's Dubai Desert Classic after round one, citing "back spasms."
    Fortunately, Sergio Garcia was able to fly the veterans' flag with victory in Dubai at the age of 37.
    However, the Spaniard's win was shortlived respite for the old guard.
    Japan's 24-year-old Hideki Maruyama won the Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour later that day to continue his duel with Justin Thomas, 23, as golf's hottest property.
    In football, 44-year-old Egypt goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary also made headlines when he saved two penalties to take his side into the Africa Cup of Nations final earlier this month.
    However, El-Hadary was denied a fairytale finish when Cameroon lifted the trophy with a 2-1 win in Libreville.
    Lindsey Vonn clinched her eighth World Cup downhill title for a record 20th crystal globe in 2016 despite missing the end of the season to recover from a hairline fracture of her left knee.
    Photos: Skiing's speed queen
    Lindsey Vonn clinched her eighth World Cup downhill title for a record 20th crystal globe in 2016 despite missing the end of the season to recover from a hairline fracture of her left knee.
    Can Vonn become the GOAT? The 32-year-old is just 10 World Cup wins behind the all-time record of 86, held by Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark.
    Can Vonn become the GOAT? The 32-year-old is just 10 World Cup wins behind the all-time record of 86, held by Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark.
    After just nine weeks out, she is ready to return to skiing after a broken arm and severe nerve damage in her right hand, at this weekend's World Cup races in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria.
    After just nine weeks out, she is ready to return to skiing after a broken arm and severe nerve damage in her right hand, at this weekend's World Cup races in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria.
    She fractured her left knee in February 2016 in a crash during a World Cup super-G race in Soldeu, Andorra, but raced the combined event the next day before calling an end to her season.
    She fractured her left knee in February 2016 in a crash during a World Cup super-G race in Soldeu, Andorra, but raced the combined event the next day before calling an end to her season.
    Vonn bagged her 37th World Cup downhill win in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, in January 2016 to move ahead of Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell's record. She added another victory a couple of weeks later in Garmisch, Germany.
    Vonn bagged her 37th World Cup downhill win in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, in January 2016 to move ahead of Austrian Annemarie Moser-Proell's record. She added another victory a couple of weeks later in Garmisch, Germany.
    Vonn's public profile went galactic when she dated star golfer Tiger Woods for two years from 2013-2015.
    Vonn's public profile went galactic when she dated star golfer Tiger Woods for two years from 2013-2015.
    Golden girl Vonn won the Olympic downhill at Whistler in 2010 and added bronze in the super-G.
    Golden girl Vonn won the Olympic downhill at Whistler in 2010 and added bronze in the super-G.
    Vonn won the first of three straight World Cup overall titles in 2008 at the age of 23. She added a fourth in 2012, but is still chasing Moser-Proell's record of six overall crystal globes.
    Vonn won the first of three straight World Cup overall titles in 2008 at the age of 23. She added a fourth in 2012, but is still chasing Moser-Proell's record of six overall crystal globes.
    Lindsey Kildow -- as she was then before marrying fellow skier Thomas Vonn -- won her first World Cup race with victory in the downhill at Lake Louise, Canada, in 2004.
    Lindsey Kildow -- as she was then before marrying fellow skier Thomas Vonn -- won her first World Cup race with victory in the downhill at Lake Louise, Canada, in 2004.
    She made her Olympic debut in Salt Lake City in 2002 as a 17-year-old, finishing 32nd in slalom and sixth in the combined slalom/downhill event.
    She made her Olympic debut in Salt Lake City in 2002 as a 17-year-old, finishing 32nd in slalom and sixth in the combined slalom/downhill event.
    Back to skiing, and the 32-year-old Lindsey Vonn is still the one to beat on the women's speed events. The American failed to finish in Tuesday's super-G at the World Championships in St. Moritz but is hot favorite for the downhill title Sunday.
    Vonn, the 2010 Olympic downhill champion, won her 77th World Cup race in January, nine weeks after recovering from a broken arm and nerve-damaged right hand.
    She is the second most successful skier of all time, behind Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark with 86 World Cup wins.
    The youth are the future. The oldies, it seems, are the present.