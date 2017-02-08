Story highlights Erik Guay, 35, wins super-G world title

Becomes skiing's oldest world champion

Joins recent list of mid 30-something champions

(CNN) He might be 35, but Canadian veteran Erik Guay just became a ski world champion to join the recent list of mid 30-somethings proving age is just a number.

It's only February and already Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Tom Brady have shown that the youngsters don't have a monopoly on vim and vigor.

Sometimes age and experience can trump youthful exuberance.

Erik Guay won the world super-G title at the age of 35.

Guay hadn't won for almost three years when he became skiing's oldest world champion with victory in the super-G at glitzy St. Moritz Wednesday.

The 2011 downhill world champion edged out Olympic champion Kjetil Jansrud, 31, with fellow Canadian Manuel Osborne-Paradis grabbing third on his 33rd birthday.