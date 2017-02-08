Volleyball stars reach for the skies

Breaking News

By George Ramsay, for CNN

Updated 11:23 AM ET, Thu February 9, 2017

Phil Dalhausser -- who won Olympic gold in the men&#39;s volleyball at the 2008 Olympics -- takes aim at the sun at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ahead of the Swatch Beach Volleyball Major Series event.
The series of images -- entitled &quot;Spike the Sun&quot; -- were captured by photographer Dustin Snipes. A &quot;spike&quot; is an attacking shot similar to the overhead smash in tennis.
Capturing the perfect picture wasn&#39;t easy. &quot;There was a lot of jumping involved that&#39;s for sure -- getting the right angle, for me to be in the perfect spot,&quot; Dalhausser told CNN.
They were inspired by another series of photos taken by Snipes -- &quot;Dunk the Sun&quot; -- featuring NBA star Anthony Davis.
Dalhausser was joined at the early morning shoot by compatriot Lauren Fendrick. The California native will also compete on this year&#39;s Tour, and this week&#39;s event is the first major beach volleyball tournament of the season.
Fendrick, 34, competed at her first Olympics in Rio last year but failed to make it past the group stages.
The Beach Volleyball World Tour takes in 26 sites across 20 countries. The highlights include the five Major Series events -- of which Fort Lauderdale is one -- and the World Tour finals which conclude the season in August. Locations range from Rio to Rome, The Hague to Hamburg.
Dalhausser was only introduced to volleyball in his final year of high school. &quot;It was in large part because my maths teacher was the school coach,&quot; he says. &quot;I thought I&#39;d try it out and just fell in love with the sport right away. I became completely addicted.&quot;
At 6 feet 9 inches, he is one of the biggest men on the Tour, something he says has both pros and cons. &quot;It definitely helps around the net,&quot; he explains. &quot;But usually the taller guys aren&#39;t so nimble; they don&#39;t have that great ball control, so their passing and setting aren&#39;t as good because of a higher center of gravity.&quot;
At the Beijing Olympics in 2008, Dalhausser and US teammate Todd Rogers beat Brazil to win gold. He says it&#39;s &quot;100%&quot; the highlight of his career: &quot;To win the Olympics is just the pinnacle.&quot;
Dalhausser is pictured with playing partner Nick Lucena on last year&#39;s Tour. They&#39;ve been a team since 2015, but have known each other much longer. &quot;We actually met in 2000 or 2001,&quot; says Dalhausser. &quot;We&#39;re both from Florida and we played the amateur beach volleyball tournaments down there in our early 20s. So we have a little bit of history and we stayed friends throughout those years.&quot;
Now 39, he is one of the senior players on the Tour with 12 years&#39; experience. But Dalhausser also says time is starting to catch up with him: &quot;I&#39;m not jumping as high as I used to ... there&#39;s hits that I would&#39;ve gone for that now I probably wouldn&#39;t.&quot;
But he&#39;s not considering retirement just yet. Asked about the prospects of competing at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, he says: &quot;I feel like I&#39;m playing pretty good volleyball right now. If I can keep that level through the next few years I don&#39;t see why not.&quot; He admits, however, that he has to balance the rigorous demands of professional volleyball against family life.
With 10 heated matches, this season&#39;s beach volleyball curtain-raiser on the Florida coast promises to be hugely entertaining. It&#39;s aired live on Red Bull TV on Saturday Feb. 11 at 1900 GMT (1400 ET) and Sunday Feb. 12 at 2130 GMT (1430 ET).
US volleyball stars Phil Dalhausser and Lauren Fendrick swapped ball for sun before the first installment of the 2017 Beach Volleyball World Tour in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which runs February 8-12.