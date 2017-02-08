When the President ends his tweet with an ellipsis ...

(CNN) A few weeks ago, we outlined some Twitter guidelines for our Tweeter-in-Chief: tag the right person, thread the tweets, etc.

Maybe there's another to add to the list.

Early this morning, President Trump tweeted he would be speaking to police chiefs and sheriffs. This is what it said: "I will be speaking at 9:00 A.M. today to Police Chiefs and Sheriffs and will be discussing the horrible, dangerous and wrong decision......."

I will be speaking at 9:00 A.M. today to Police Chiefs and Sheriffs and will be discussing the horrible, dangerous and wrong decision....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

The incomplete thought and the ellipsis at the end opened the door for Tweeters to fill in the blanks. And they did ...

.@mikd33 to silence Senator Warren — Jordan Uhl (@JordanUhl) February 8, 2017

@matthaig1 @JordanUhl @mikd33 maybe to claim that Russia and America are morally equivalent. — William Echols (@wlechols) February 8, 2017

For future reference: Don't leave a hole in your Twitter defenses.