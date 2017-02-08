Another Patriots player skipping White House visit over Trump

Story highlights Devin McCourty said he doesn't feel "accepted" at Trump White House

Martellus Bennett also said he will skip the visit

(CNN) New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty is the latest Super Bowl 51 champion to say he won't be accompanying his teammates to the White House, where they will be honored by President Donald Trump later this year.

"I'm not going to the White House," McCourty told Time magazine in a text message Monday. "Basic reason for me is I don't feel accepted in the White House. With the President having so many strong opinions and prejudices, I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won't."

McCourty added that attending the ceremony is a personal choice and said he "can't imagine a way" that he would decide to go.

CNN has reached out to McCourty's representatives and the White House for comment and have not yet received a response.

