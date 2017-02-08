Story highlights GOP leaders are also still looking to confirm that the strategy they are exploring

The House passed a reconciliation bill in 2015 that would repeal Obamacare

Washington (CNN) Top Republican lawmakers are forging ahead with a strategy of including Obamacare replacement measures in a repeal bill that would roll back big chunks of the Affordable Care Act.

A House GOP aide involved in ongoing discussions told CNN that the strategy is being referred to as "Reconciliation Plus." It refers to a budget reconciliation bill that would repeal Obamacare, plus additional measures that lawmakers can tack on in order to simultaneously "replace" what they roll back.

There are several replacement measures that top Republicans are currently considering involving the expansion of Health Savings Accounts, changes to Medicaid, tax credits and high-risk pools, according to two senior congressional GOP aides. The discussions are ongoing and still in flux, but these conversations reflect the GOP's determination to act on repeal and replace at the same time.

Republican lawmakers are exploring both block grants and per-capital caps structures for Medicaid, per the two aides. They are also looking at adjusting the tax credits by age — an idea that House Speaker Paul Ryan included in his "A Better Way" plan — as well as by family size, according to a senior congressional aide.

