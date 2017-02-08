Melania Trump hires White House social secretary

Story highlights Rickie Niceta Lloyd will be the new White House social secretary

The social secretary oversees planning and execution of all White House events

Washington (CNN) Melania Trump's Washington calendar can officially begin to fill up: The first lady appointed Anna Cristina Niceta Lloyd, known as Rickie, as White House social secretary, the White House announced Wednesday evening.

The social secretary oversees the planning and execution of all White House social events, per the White House statement, including state dinners, parties, official policy-related events, and the first lady's initiatives.

Niceta Lloyd previously worked as account executive at Northern Virginia-based Design Cuisine, a high-brow event planning and catering company that worked alongside the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies to cater the inaugural luncheon in the US Capitol in January.

"Rickie brings with her over 22 years of solid diplomatic, political and social entertaining experience," Melania Trump said in the statement. "I am looking forward to sharing my ideas and traditions of entertaining and social hospitality to America's house, my new home as well. That, along with Rickie's vast experience, I am even more excited."

A longtime, well-connected Washingtonian, Niceta Lloyd lives in Chevy Chase with her two children and husband, Thomas Lloyd.

