Spicer demands apology from McCain, critics of Yemen raid

Story highlights "It's absolutely a success," Spicer said

McCain has called the mission a "failure"

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday that critics of the recent raid in Yemen, including Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, should apologize.

Spicer was asked at a White House briefing about criticism of the raid, including comments by McCain, who said he could not describe the operation as a "success" earlier in the day. The operation left a US service member dead.

"It's absolutely a success, and I think anyone who would suggest it's not a success does disservice to the life of Chief Ryan Owens," said Spicer, citing intelligence obtained in the operation.

Spicer's comments are a shift in his analysis of last month's operation. Last week, he hesitated to call the raid "a success 100% when someone is hurt or killed, and that was the case here."

Before Spicer's briefing, McCain criticized the raid, citing the loss of life.

