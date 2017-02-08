Confirmation slog drags on with Sessions AG fight

Story highlights Senate Democrats are using every tactic to drag out battles over Trump's Cabinet picks

The strategy could have them working through the weekend

Washington (CNN) Senate Democrats promised to drag out the fight Wednesday over President Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions, as they put pressure on Republicans to commit to party-line votes to confirm his Cabinet.

The final vote for Sessions -- one of Trump's closest advisers and his earliest supporter in the Senate -- is expected Wednesday evening, after 30 hours of debate from Democrats and a stunning fight between liberal Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Senate Republicans which ended in her being forced to sit down after she was accused of impugning Sessions.

Tuesday, Betsy DeVos was confirmed, 51-50, in a battle that sparked impassioned protests and the flooding of Senate switchboards by angry Democrats and liberal activists. But Sessions' fight spurred some of the most jarring, and at times personal attacks, rooted in allegations that Sessions was a racist -- claims the Alabama senator and his supporters have fiercely denied.

In the final hours of the debate Tuesday evening, after Republicans already blocked a Senate filibuster, Warren reignited that debate by reading from a 1986 letter Coretta Scott King sent opposing Sessions for a federal judgeship.

"'Anyone who has used the power of his office as United States Attorney to intimidate and chill the free exercise of the ballot by citizens should not be elevated to our courts,'" Warren read from King's letter. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell accused Warren of impugning Sessions on the Senate floor -- a violation of Senate rules -- and after a series of procedural votes, she was forced to sit down and stop debating.

