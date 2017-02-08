Story highlights "I leave it to my colleagues to assess that commitment," Udall

In an extremely rare rebuke, Warren was instructed to take her seat

(CNN) After Sen. Elizabeth Warren was prevented from reading a letter from civil rights activist Coretta Scott King on the Senate floor, several male colleagues were allowed to read some or all of the letter uninterrupted.

Sen. Tom Udall entered the more than 30-year-old letter about Sen. Jeff Sessions, President Donald Trump's attorney general nominee, into the record Wednesday morning.

"I entered Coretta Scott King's letter abt #Sessions into the Senate record and read it from the floor—her words should not be silenced," he tweeted.

"I read Mrs. King's letter about Mr. #Sessions' commitment to justice for all. I leave it to my colleagues to assess that commitment," the New Mexico lawmaker added.

Sen. Jeff Merkley read the letter Tuesday hoping to provide some context as to why King was concerned about the Alabama lawmaker's commitment to the voting rights of black Americans when he was under consideration for a federal judgship.

Read More