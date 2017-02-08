US official: Iran fires defensive missile

Story highlights Test not covered by UN resolution

Firing possibly part of 1979 revolution commemoration

(CNN) A US official tells CNN that Iran fired a defensive surface-to-air missile (SAM) on Wednesday.

The missile was launched from the same pad that Iran used to conduct its failed medium-range missile test earlier this month.

Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how "kind" President Obama was to them. Not me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

Wednesday's test, however, was not covered by the UN Security Council resolution that addresses Iran's ballistic missiles. The official said that the SAM firing was likely connected to Iran's 10-day commemoration of the 1979 revolution.

"We watch Iranian military developments carefully," the official said.

