US official: Iran fires defensive missile

By Ryan Browne, CNN

Updated 9:12 PM ET, Wed February 8, 2017

  • Test not covered by UN resolution
  • Firing possibly part of 1979 revolution commemoration

(CNN)A US official tells CNN that Iran fired a defensive surface-to-air missile (SAM) on Wednesday.

The missile was launched from the same pad that Iran used to conduct its failed medium-range missile test earlier this month, a test that caused national security adviser Michael Flynn to declare that Tehran was "on notice."
Wednesday's test, however, was not covered by the UN Security Council resolution that addresses Iran's ballistic missiles. The official said that the SAM firing was likely connected to Iran's 10-day commemoration of the 1979 revolution.
    "We watch Iranian military developments carefully," the official said.