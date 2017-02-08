Warren says she won't be silent about Sessions' 'radical hatred'

Story highlights Warren fired off a series of tweets criticizing Sessions

Other progressive groups slammed Sessions following his confirmation as attorney general

Washington (CNN) Sen. Elizabeth Warren tore into Jeff Sessions Wednesday night, saying she and her colleagues would oppose the Alabama politician's "radical hatred" as he moved to lead President Donald Trump's Justice Department.

The Massachusetts Democrat galvanized her party Tuesday night when she went to the Senate floor to read a 1986 letter from Coretta Scott King denouncing Sessions as a racist. Senate Republicans invoked a rule against "impugning" a fellow senator during debate to bar Warren from the remainder of the Senate discussion over Sessions.

Sessions and his supporters have fiercely denied accusations that he is racist.

She continued her case against Sessions from outside the Senate, and after his confirmation, she rattled off several tweets condemning him.

