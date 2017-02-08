Story highlights Warren is barred from participating in debate over nomination of Jeff Sessions

For Warren supporters, McConnell's line was a textbook case of mansplaining

(CNN) "She was warned. She was given an explanation. Nevertheless, she persisted."

That line, delivered by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bar Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren from speaking, has become an instant classic and a powerful rallying cry for her supporters.

On Tuesday night, Warren had attempted to read a letter that Coretta Scott King, the widow of Martin Luther King Jr., had written 30 years ago opposing the nomination of Jeff Sessions for a federal judgeship. But Republicans accused Warren of violating Senate rules against impugning another senator and voted down party line to bar her from participating any further.

For Warren's supporters, it was a textbook case of mansplaining followed by males silencing a woman.

"Nevertheless she persisted" is the contemptible lament of every old white man who has tried and failed to silence an indomitable woman. — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) February 8, 2017

On Twitter, McConnell's line took off along with the hashtag #LetLizSpeak, which was trending Wednesday morning.