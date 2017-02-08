Warren's moment galvanizes the left

Story highlights Warren had been debating the qualifications of her Senate colleague, Jeff Sessions, to be attorney general

The Democratic base has rallied around Warren since the incident

Washington (CNN) Democrats searching for a new rallying cry might have Senate Republicans to thank for their newest line: "She persists."

In the hours after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans voted to prohibit Sen. Elizabeth Warren from speaking on the Senate floor, the Massachusetts senator took full advantage of what she knew was a moment that had energized the left -- giving new momentum to protest movements like the national women's marches that recently swept major US cities.

Warren had been debating Tuesday night the qualifications of her Senate colleague, Jeff Sessions, to be President Donald Trump's attorney general when she was cut off.

She then walked off the floor of the Senate right into a Facebook Live session on her official government account, where she read in full the 1986 letter from Coretta Scott King, the widow of Martin Luther King Jr., against Sessions' nomination for a federal judgeship at the time. Sixteen hours later, the video had been viewed more than 8 million times.

Warren quickly called into Rachel Maddow's show on MSNBC and then spoke with CNN's Don Lemon late Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, Warren went through another round of interviews.

Read More